Artist David Wallace Haskins plays with perceptions in new interactive exhibit ‘Polarity’

ELMHURST, Ill. [- WGN-TV features reporter Marcus Leshock visited Elmhurst Art Museum, where Chicago-based multi-media artist David Wallace Haskins is premiering a new interactive light installation exhibit.

The exhibit, titled "Polarity," is a collection of new video and light installation projects that aim to alter viewers' perceptions of light, space, time and their orientation in the world.

"I thought it would be interesting to create a series of experiences for the person, the whole body, to move into that breaks down some of these polarities," Haskins said.

One project in the exhibit called "Time Mirror 3" allows viewers to be recorded and projected in real time, with the projection repeated in different layers so that viewers can perceive and interact with their own actions. Other parts of the exhibit use pre-recorded videos and bold lighting to stimulate viewers' senses.

Haskins also designed a site-specific installation for the Miles van der Rohe piece McCormick House on museum grounds, making use of the glass surfaces that are evocative of van der Rohe's skyscrapers.

"Polarity" will be on display through January 13, 2019 at Elmhurst Art Museum, located at 150 Cottage Hill Ave. Admission is $12 for adults and free for those under 18. Find out more at elmhurstartmuseum.org.