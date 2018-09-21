WATCH LIVE: Cubs hold presser after Addison Russell placed on administrative leave due to abuse accusations

Around Town goes on set of CM Punk’s new movie, ‘Girl on the Third Floor’

September 21, 2018

Girl on the Third Floor is a movie about a man who begins a home renovation project that unleashes unexpected horrors. It was filmed in an actual haunted house and Ana had the opportunity to visit the set.

CM Punk is a proud Chicago native and best known for his record setting career in the WWE.  Most recently, he transitioned to the UFC and began to develop a career in acting. Girl on the Third Floor is CM Punk's second movie.

