Around Town goes on set of CM Punk’s new movie, ‘Girl on the Third Floor’

Girl on the Third Floor is a movie about a man who begins a home renovation project that unleashes unexpected horrors. It was filmed in an actual haunted house and Ana had the opportunity to visit the set.
CM Punk is a proud Chicago native and best known for his record setting career in the WWE. Most recently, he transitioned to the UFC and began to develop a career in acting. Girl on the Third Floor is CM Punk's second movie.
Girl on the Third Floor
A Queensbury Pictures Production Starring:
CM Punk (aka Phillip Brooks)
