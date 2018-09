Lillian Messner, Board President and volunteer

John Roach, Director at Large and volunteer

Save-A-Pet located at: 31664 N. Fairfield Rd. – Grayslake, IL

www.saveapetil.org

Event:

Tuxedos for Tails on Oct. 13, 2018 (6:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m.) at the Arboretum Club – 401 W. Half Day Rd in Buffalo Grove.

+

PSL = Pets Show Love (not Pumpkin Spice Latte!)

Half price adoptions on 9/22 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Promotion applies to cats 1 year or older and dogs 7 months or older.