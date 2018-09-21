× Cubs’ Addison Russell accused of physical, verbal abuse by ex-wife

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell is being accused of physical abuse again, this time by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell.

Last year, the allegations were made by Melisa’s friend in the comment section of an Instagram post accusing Russell of cheating.

On Wednesday, Melisa opened up publicly for the first time, confirming her friend’s allegations in a blog post detailing years of physical, emotional and verbal abuse by the Cubs shortstop:

“The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened…Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again.”

When the story first surfaced in 2017, Russell denied the reports to The Athletic:

Statement from Russell: Any allegation I have abused my wife is false & hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I have no further comment. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) June 8, 2017

Russell and the Cubs are expected to make a statement regarding Melisa’s post before the start of the Crosstown Classic.