2 correctional officers demoted, 2 placed on leave after death of Lake County jail inmate

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two correctional officers have been demoted and two placed on administrative leave after an inmate was found dead inside a Lake County jail.

Edward Robinson had been behind bars for about two months when he was found unresponsive Wednesday in an isolated cell.

Two officers, who were at the command pod at the time Robinson was found, were placed on leave, pending an investigation.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran says he took action after reviewing video he says he found “disappointing,” the Chicago Tribune reports.

It’s not clear what was on the video, but it’s expected to be released early next month.

