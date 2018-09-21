2 cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in guests who stayed at Chicago Embassy Suites

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease found in two people who stayed at Embassy Suites in downtown Chicago.

“ At this time, it is not known whether the Embassy Suites (located at 600 North State Street) was the source of the bacteria that caused the two people to become sick,” the CDPH said in a statement Friday.

Health officials are testing samples from the hotel.

“Hotel management is cooperating fully with the investigation. There is no immediate risk to the public,” the statement said.

The hotel released a statement saying:

Our primary concern is always the safety and well-being of our guests and employees … We are working closely with the city and taking all appropriate steps as directed by the Disease Control Division CDPH while they conduct their investigation.

The hotel has closed all water features while testing is underway and thorough disinfection is being performed.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by waterborne bacteria inhaled from vapor. Symptoms often start two to 10 days after exposure and include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, aching muscles, fever and chills.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed and who develop symptoms should contact their doctor.

Anyone with further questions or concerns can contact CDPH at 312-746-7425.