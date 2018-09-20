Toll Authority pays millions to get out of oasis deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

If you had completely gutted and renovated your house would you tear it down 14 years later? That’s precisely what the Illinois Toll Authority is doing to several over-the-road oases. A private firm paid to renovate those oases in exchange for a 25 year cut of the profits.

Now, the toll authority has determined the oases are in the path of progress for road expansion. It’s paying a private company at least $18 million to break contracts for the Des Plaines, O’Hare and Hinsdale oases.

When WGN Investigates asked the toll authority chairman for an explanation, he conceded “we’re not too good at reading the future.”