Scattered thunderstorms developing across northern Illinois this morning

CHICAGO — Thunderstorms have been quite active across southern Wisconsin overnight and before daybreak this band of storms started to work its way south across northern Illinois.

Thunderstorms will likely continue to develop south and move eastward, confined primarily to the area north of Interstates-88/290, but some isolated showers/thunderstorms could occur as far south as Interstate-80 (see storm development and movement on the Regional Radar mosaic below). Brief heavy rains, gusty north winds and vivid lightning will accompany the strongest storms.

The cloudiness and southward development of storms this morning will delay the northward progress of a warm front that has stalled across northern Illinois, so the wind shift to the south and subsequent rapid warming will also occur a little later this morning/early this afternoon. Very warm-possibly recording-breaking temperatures and heat indexes in the 90s to near 100-degrees are still likely to occur this afternoon as the warm front pushes north into Wisconsin and the unseasonably warm/humid air spreads over our area from the south.

