× Record high temperature for Chicago this Thursday afternoon

Unseasonably warm humid air flowed over the Chicago this afternoon with the thermometer reading topping out at 92-degrees at Chicago’s official observing site on O’Hare International Airport – tying the the old record for September 20 set just last year. At Midway Airport the high was 95-degrees – a new record —–surpassing the old record 92-degrees observed at that site last year.

The peak heat Index this afternoon hovered in the 95 to 100-degree range across much of the Chicago area.