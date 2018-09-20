× Patrick Kane scores a goal in the Blackhawks’ second preseason game in Detroit.

DETROIT – Many times in the preseason, a treat for fans is just getting to see some of their favorite players on the ice.

Most of the time the stars along with regular starters make occasional appearances over the course of the six preseason games. They get just enough workout to get a feel for the games, but it still remains all about pacing yourself.

Thursday night was a case where the Blackhawks put some of their regular forwards on the ice, including captain Jonathan Toews and 2016 MVP Patrick Kane, who were joined on the roster by Alex DeBrincat, Brandon Saad, and Nick Schmaltz.

Wouldn’t you know it, Kane put on a show for a few Blackhawks’ fans who made their way to the Little Caesers Arena to watch the game with the Red Wings or checked in on WGN-TV on Thursday night.

In the opening minutes of the second period the forward fired in his first goal of the preseason, easily the highlight of the team’s 4-2 loss in Detroit that continues their week on the road for the games that don’t count.

It was the highlight of his 17:09 of ice time Thursday, with the goal coming thanks to a nice rush 3:30 into the second period. Kane made his way down the ice and passed to Nick Schmaltz on the left side, who then shoveled it to his right to Brandon Saad, who then fed Kane for the one-timer at the side of the net. It found its way into the goal to tie the game at one, and the Blackhawks would take the lead on a goal by Jake Massie 1:38 later.

But the Red Wings tied the game later in the second then score two goals in the third to get the victory. Still Blackhawks fans could leave feeling satisfied that one of their key contributors made the most of his time on the ice to get ready for the 2018-2019 season.