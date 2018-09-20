× Midday Fix: Preview of the upcoming Chicago Japanese Matsuri festival

Saira Chambers – Director, Japanese Culture Center – https://japaneseculturecenter.com/

Tsukasa Taiko’s community ensemble and Shubukai dancers – https://www.taikolegacy.com/

Event:

Chicago Japanese Matsuri

Date: Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: NEWCITY Plaza, 1457 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60642

Price: FREE to attend, $2 to $40 for food and drink tickets

https://chicagomatsuri.com/

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya and the Japanese Culture Center (JCC – located at 1016 W. Belmont) will host the first year of the new annual Chicago Japanese Matsuri, a festival to celebrate the Japanese culture with authentic food from Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, drinks and sake, and performances. The 60,000 square foot outdoor event will feature more than 30 vendors and over 10 performances including Shodo (Japanese Calligraphy), Aikido (Japanese martial art), large scale Japanese ink painting demonstrations, a Japanese street fashion show, cosplay competition, Iaido (Japanese swordsmanship), Shubukai Japanese dance performances, BATSU! (Japanese comedy act), Itasha car displays and more.

The Chicago Japanese Matsuri will offer free admission, as well as food and drink tickets for purchase. 100-percent of the proceeds will benefit the JCC and Japanese Arts Foundation (JAF). The donations will be used for the redevelopment and expansion of the JCC’s Lakeview facility. The JCC hopes to add a gallery, performance space, artist residences, studies programs, public programs and classes, and more.