Man who naps with cats while volunteering at local shelter is melting hearts

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s nothing like a good-hearted volunteer. One of them is named Terry, who donates a lot of his time to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary located in Green Bay.

In a Facebook post shared Tuesday, Sept. 18 the shelter shared heartwarming photos of the dedicated volunteer who came along one day and said: “he’d like to brush cats.”

Terry eventually started going to the shelter every day to brush and pet the cats, getting to know each one.

“He brushes all of the cats, and can tell you about all their likes and dislikes,” the Facebook post reads.

Even more heartwarming, the shelter says most days Terry falls asleep with the cats, and pictures prove the cats enjoy every minute of it!

Terry’s post has since gone viral on Facebook, with more than 10,000 shares on the post. The shelter tried explaining to Terry, “he’s famous now” to which he responded, “Now if all of those people would just donate $5 to help the kitties, that would make such a big difference!”

According to the shelter, Terry went on to say “

Terry, you’re adorable.

“I would LOVE to be able to tell him that he helped raise money for the kitties next time he comes in,” the shelter said on Facebook.

To top it off, the shelter wants to create an “Honorary Cat Grandpa” trophy for Terry. They plan to present it to him at the “Furry Tail Ball” on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

So far, the shelter has raised over $500 for the kitties.

The world needs more people like Terry.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary set up the online donation tool Terry requested. Click here if you’d like to give to Terry’s cat friends.