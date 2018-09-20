× Lunchbreak: Lobster quesadilla with fresh corn salad

Tim Keefer – Founder & Managing Director, The Original Island Shrimp House

The Original Island Shrimp House

12902 South LaGrange Road

Palos Park, IL 60464

Hours of Operation: Mondays, closed; Tuesdays – Thursdays, 11:30AM – 9PM, Fridays – Saturdays, 11AM – 9PM, Sundays, 11:30AM – 8PM

708-923-6646

http://www.originalislandshrimphouse.com/

Recipe:

Lobster Quesadilla with Fresh Corn Salad

1 scoop Lobster Salad (recipe below)

12” Flour Tortilla (jalapeno cheddar flavored tortilla or other flavors of cheese)

Finely Shredded Cheese (we use Monterey jack/cheddar blend)

Spice blend (a little heat & a little savory flavor)

Lobster Salad

1-pound fresh lobster meat

Spice blend (1/4 teaspoon Old Bay)

1 cup finely diced fresh celery

1-2 freshly squeezed lemons (to taste)

4 Tablespoons high-grade mayonnaise

Directions : Add all ingredients to a bowl. Mix well. Adjust spice and lemon to taste. Chill.

Note: There is a synergy with the combination of spice, the lemon and mayo which when achieved, raises the sweetness of the lobster salad. This is a desirable goal. Remember, add these ingredients in small amounts as you can always add more, but you cannot take them out!

Sweet Corn Salad

6 ears fresh sweet corn (cooked and cut from the cob)

½ fresh sweet onion, finely diced

½ red pepper, finely diced

1 jalapeno (most of the seeds removed – leave some for heat; if desired)

1 tomato, finely diced

1 generous handful cilantro

Olive oil (enough to coat ingredients)

1-2 fresh limes (to taste)

Salt and pepper, pinch (to taste)

Directions :

1 – Boil corn (husk on) for 5-7 minutes (optionally strip most of the husk reserving a few layers of husk and optionally place on charcoal grill for an additional 10 minutes, turning frequently)

2 – Let corn cool. Cut off kernels to make about 5 cups.

3 – Prepare vegetables by finely dicing white or sweet onion, red pepper, jalapeno, tomato and cilantro. Place in bowl.

4 – Add corn to bowl. Add olive oil.

5 – Mix well and add fresh squeezed lime, salt and pepper to taste.

6 – Cover and let stand about an hour for flavors to “marry.” Chill and serve.

Best if eaten within 2 days.

DIRECTIONS (for Quesadilla) :

1 – Lightly oil skillet large enough to heat tortilla. Place tortilla in skillet over medium heat, distribute cheese evenly over whole tortilla.

2 – Simultaneously, place finely diced lobster salad in skillet and constantly rotate to heat (be careful, as this heats quickly)

3 – Add heated lobster to ½ of the tortilla – spread evenly.

4 – Fold tortilla in half so the cheese only half covers the cheese/lobster half.

5 – Leave over heat for 1 minute or so.

6 – Remove from heat and cut into evenly divided pieces and plate.