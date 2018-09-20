Lunchbreak: Lobster quesadilla with fresh corn salad
Tim Keefer – Founder & Managing Director, The Original Island Shrimp House
The Original Island Shrimp House
12902 South LaGrange Road
Palos Park, IL 60464
Hours of Operation: Mondays, closed; Tuesdays – Thursdays, 11:30AM – 9PM, Fridays – Saturdays, 11AM – 9PM, Sundays, 11:30AM – 8PM
708-923-6646
http://www.originalislandshrimphouse.com/
Recipe:
Lobster Quesadilla with Fresh Corn Salad
1 scoop Lobster Salad (recipe below)
12” Flour Tortilla (jalapeno cheddar flavored tortilla or other flavors of cheese)
Finely Shredded Cheese (we use Monterey jack/cheddar blend)
Spice blend (a little heat & a little savory flavor)
Lobster Salad
1-pound fresh lobster meat
Spice blend (1/4 teaspoon Old Bay)
1 cup finely diced fresh celery
1-2 freshly squeezed lemons (to taste)
4 Tablespoons high-grade mayonnaise
Directions: Add all ingredients to a bowl. Mix well. Adjust spice and lemon to taste. Chill.
Note: There is a synergy with the combination of spice, the lemon and mayo which when achieved, raises the sweetness of the lobster salad. This is a desirable goal. Remember, add these ingredients in small amounts as you can always add more, but you cannot take them out!
Sweet Corn Salad
6 ears fresh sweet corn (cooked and cut from the cob)
½ fresh sweet onion, finely diced
½ red pepper, finely diced
1 jalapeno (most of the seeds removed – leave some for heat; if desired)
1 tomato, finely diced
1 generous handful cilantro
Olive oil (enough to coat ingredients)
1-2 fresh limes (to taste)
Salt and pepper, pinch (to taste)
Directions:
1 – Boil corn (husk on) for 5-7 minutes (optionally strip most of the husk reserving a few layers of husk and optionally place on charcoal grill for an additional 10 minutes, turning frequently)
2 – Let corn cool. Cut off kernels to make about 5 cups.
3 – Prepare vegetables by finely dicing white or sweet onion, red pepper, jalapeno, tomato and cilantro. Place in bowl.
4 – Add corn to bowl. Add olive oil.
5 – Mix well and add fresh squeezed lime, salt and pepper to taste.
6 – Cover and let stand about an hour for flavors to “marry.” Chill and serve.
Best if eaten within 2 days.
DIRECTIONS (for Quesadilla):
1 – Lightly oil skillet large enough to heat tortilla. Place tortilla in skillet over medium heat, distribute cheese evenly over whole tortilla.
2 – Simultaneously, place finely diced lobster salad in skillet and constantly rotate to heat (be careful, as this heats quickly)
3 – Add heated lobster to ½ of the tortilla – spread evenly.
4 – Fold tortilla in half so the cheese only half covers the cheese/lobster half.
5 – Leave over heat for 1 minute or so.
6 – Remove from heat and cut into evenly divided pieces and plate.