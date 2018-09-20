Lawrence is the Band that You Need to Add to Your Playlist NOW! Check them out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lawrence

Tonight at 8PM

Lincoln Hall

Clyde Lawrence, 24, and Gracie Lawrence, 21, have been writing songs and listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, and Aretha Franklin records together in the living room of their family’s New York City apartment since they were little kids. After years of playing together, they officially created Lawrence, an eight-piece soul-pop band comprised of powerhouse musicians who happen to be their best friends from childhood and college. The keyboard-driven rhythm section and tight energetic horns create dynamic arrangements to support Clyde and Gracie’s explosive lead vocals and catchy melodies.

Lawrence is set to release their sophomore album, which is aptly titled Living Room, on September 14th, 2018. The album ranges from R&B/funk feel-good pop songs to soulful and cinematic ballads. Co-produced by bandmates Jordan Cohen (tenor/bari saxophone) and Jonny Koh (guitar), Brooklyn-based producer Eli Crews, and Clyde and Gracie themselves, Living Room chronicles the life of two kids growing up into (almost) fully formed human beings and the trials and tribulations along the way, including break-ups, make-ups, a family loss, and the attempt to find harmony between excitement, anxiety, melancholy, and empowerment. Sonically, the album combines elements of Lawrence’s old and new influences by mixing live with electronic, analog with digital, and meticulousness with spontaneity.

For more info - http://www.lawrencetheband.com