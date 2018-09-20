FeedonThis: Jarrett and Josh pick Space Jam 2 teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The announcement of a sequel to a basketball movie from 1996 had Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman quite fired up on Thursday's Sports Feed.

The reboot of Space Jam with LeBron James inspired them so much, that they decided to pick new rosters for the Tune Squad and the Monstars during Social Fodder.

Meanwhile the Cubs are closing in our a fourth sequel to their recent run, approaching a fourth-consecutive playoff berth for the first time in franchise history.

But to stay afloat, they had to play an entire month without a scheduled day off. Yet somehow they managed to go 18-11.

Jarrett and Josh were also making their football picks - both for college football and Bears on Thursday's show.

