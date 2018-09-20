Dozens of Chicago-area museums taking part in Smithsonian Magazine’s free Museum Day.

This Saturday is the Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day.

Institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer free admission to anyone with a museum day ticket.

Around Chicago, the Adler Planetarium, the Dusable Museum of African American History, The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum are included. There’s more than a dozen other museums in the city and suburbs will be taking part.

You can download tickets online by visiting Smithsonian Magazine’s website through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets provide free admission for two people.

More information at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018/