× Did Lauri Markkanen send a message to the Timberwolves after Jimmy Butler’s trade demand?

CHICAGO – Just a year ago, he got a new start with a familiar coach in hopes of continuing his accent to the NBA’s elite.

But just a year later, it appears that Jimmy Butler will be on the move sooner than later.

Less than one week before Timberwolves' training camp begins. After weeks of contemplating future in Minnesota, Butler informed Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, sources said. https://t.co/0n882h9l1t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018

The former Bulls forward, who was traded to the Timberwolves on Draft Night 2017, now reportedly has asked for a trade to either the Clippers, Knicks, or Nets. He even met with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the former Bulls leader, in Los Angeles to inform him of his desire.

Should that happen, it would give John Paxson a significant win in the trade, considering that Minnesota would have lost their main asset in the trade that brought the Bulls Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen.

The latter came with the No. 7 pick the Bulls acquired in the Butler trade – and maybe Markkanen was doing a little trolling on Twitter because of the recent news.

The forward posted the picture of himself on draft night being selected by the Timberwolves. Remember, the trade wasn’t official in time for the Bulls to officially make the selection, so Minnesota had to select Markkanen and then later send him to Chicago.

Was it just a harmless #TBT, or was it a subtle shot at the Timberwolves for trading him away?