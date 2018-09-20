Convicted felon charged in brutal attack of 91-year-old man in Chinatown

CHICAGO – A convicted felon was charged in the attack of a 91-year-old man in Chinatown.

Police said Alexander Taylor, 45, of Chicago faces several felony charges in the attack of Yen Jit Wong. According to a statement from police, Taylor is a convicted felon.

Wong was attacked near 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue around noon on Tuesday.

Police arrested Taylor shortly after the attack. He was seen by an off-duty Chicago Police Sergeant striking Wong in the face. Police said Wong did not provoke Taylor.

Police said the off-duty officer followed Taylor, ordered him to stop and arrested him with the help of other officers.

Cook County sheriff’s deputy Eddie Garcia was working in the area of the with the sheriff’s “work alternative” program and witnessed the attack.

“He actually turned around and began to walk away like if nothing happened, maybe as to not bring attention to himself,” Garcia told WGN News.

Garcia said he immediately went to attend to Wong who was awake and breathing, but not talking. He called for back-up and a paramedic. An off-duty Chicago police officer who was also in the area helped

Wong was taken to Northwestern Hospital and was in the ICU. Police said his condition has stabilized.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.

