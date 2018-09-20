× Chicago Scene: Preview of the upcoming Wings of Hope for Melanoma gala

Co-chairs of the 2018 Wings of Hope for Chicago Gala:

Marie Pusinelli

Dr. Jeffrey Wayne – Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Event:

To raise awareness for melanoma and The Melanoma Research Foundation and the upcoming Wings of Hope for Melanoma Chicago, being held September 26th at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan Street Chicago, IL 60642) at 6:00 p.m.

https://mrfchicago18.auction-bid.org/microsite/

www.melanoma.org