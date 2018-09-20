Around Town breaks records with Chef Raymundo from Benihana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On September 18-20, 2018, 18-year Benihana veteran Chef Raymundo Mendez shattered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for longest cooking marathon.

The 42-hour cooking marathon honored the first-annual National Fried Rice Day. Benihana partnered with Cornerstone Community Outreach, a division of Feeding America, to donate all fried rice cooked during the marathon. Cornerstone Community Outreach serves nearly 500 low-income men, women and children daily in the city of Chicago, helping to raise the quality of life.

Benihana:

875 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

benihana.com