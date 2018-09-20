$500 duct-tape designer shoes draw outrage online

Posted 1:19 PM, September 20, 2018, by

Some retailers have just stocked up on a new pair of sneakers that look worn – and it’s going to cost you $530 if you’re interested.

The “Superstar Taped Sneaker” stitched together by Golden Goose is described as “Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole.”

The aged and taped shoes have caused backlash on social media for mocking poverty.

Golden Goose made a pair of sneakers almost identical to it’s latest release back in 2016.

 