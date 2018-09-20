× 3 children injured, possibly from lightning strike in Round Lake Heights

ROUND LAKE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Three children in Round Lake Heights were taken to the hospital, and they may have been struck by lightning.

They were waiting for the school bus near Lotus and Ottawa Drives when there was a lightning strike in the area, according to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District fire chief.

One child is in serious condition, and two children are in stable condition.

Other children were at the bus stop, but they went home. The fire department is now tracking them down to make sure they are OK.

WGN has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.