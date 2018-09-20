2 well-known Chicago leaders now in running for mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two more well-known Chicago leaders are joining the crowded field in the race for mayor.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and attorney Gerry Chico entered the race for mayor on Thursday.

“My hope is that today is more than a kickoff to campaign, but is the start of a movement,” Preckwinkle said.

A former high school history teacher, Preckwinkle served as the alderman of the 4th Ward for 19 years, and then spent nearly a decade on the Cook County Board.

“Chicago can’t be a world class city if we only focus on downtown. the next mayor must make the challenges of our communities a priority,” she said.

Chico is a Chicago attorney with decades of experience in city and state government.

“I’m running for mayor because I believe the best days of Chicago are ahead of it, but it won’t happen by itself,” he said.

Chico said he’s projecting a positive vision for Chicago’s future.

“I have a vision where we reduce crime, we make our school system even better, and we reinvest in our people and our facilities and infrastructure unlike we ever have before,” Chico said.

Chicago has been called a “powerhouse” in the Hispanic community, and has vast cross-over appeal. He’s had success in every position he’s held – from the chief of staff for Mayor Richard M. Daley, the president of the Chicago School Board, as the head of the Chicago Park District and as the chairman of the community colleges.

“I think that experience with my vision for what the city can be – bringing opportunity to every part of this city is critical,” he said.

Chico believes he will have solid fundraising capabilities, broad support and can run on his record.

Preckwinkle has something money can’t buy – as the head of the Cook County Democratic Party, she controls the vast network of ward and township committeemen vital in getting candidates elected.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF CHICAGO MAYORAL CANDIDATES