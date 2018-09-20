× 1975’s “Typhoon June”

Dear Tom,

Can you find information on Typhoon June that affected Guam in 1975? I lived through it.

— Deborah Janice, Carpentersville

Dear Deborah,

Typhoon June roamed the western Pacific from Nov. 16-23, 1975, and at that time was the world’s most intense tropical cyclone with a central pressure of 876 mb (25.87 inches) until it was surpassed by current record holder Typhoon Tip with a central pressure of 870 mb (25.69 inches) in 1979. June’s winds reached 185 mph, and it was the first tropical cyclone to exhibit a rare triple eyewall. The storm never made landfall, but passed 230 miles west of Guam, causing severe flooding. Several buildings were destroyed by the strong winds, and storm surge and crop damage was estimated at $300,000. A peak gust of 81 mph was measured at Andersen Air Force Base. There were no casualties, but large portions of the island were literally washed away by the heavy seas.