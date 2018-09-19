× White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday @ Cleveland

*There’s quite an age disparity in the rosters of the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. The Sox have the 4th youngest in baseball with an average age of 27 years, 123 days. The Indians have the oldest at 30-194.

*Those young Sox are playing very well on the road of late with a 14-7 road record since August 1.

*The Indians are one of three teams to have hit 100-plus homers both at home and on the road this season (along with the Yankees and Dodgers).

*For the fifth time in team history, the Indians have a trio of players with 30-plus homers each (Ramirez 38, Lindor 35, Encarnacion 31). They are the only MLB team this year with three.

*Carlos Carrasco has won each of his last five starts against the White Sox, posting a 0.74 ERA and a 0.58 WHIP over that span. Four of those starts have taken place at Guaranteed Rate Field, where he has not allowed more than one run in a start since September 2016 (4-0, 0.29 ERA in four starts).