WGN’s Robin Baumgarten surprised by ‘all-time favorite teacher’ Mrs. Fitch

CHICAGO -- It takes a lot to make our Robin Baumgarten smile-- but today, a special person made her do just that.

In honor of students heading back to school, WGN created mini "Chicago's Very Own" segments where on-air talent speak of their favorite school memories.

In Robin's video, she specifically mentions her "all-time favorite teacher" at St. Albert the Great School, Mrs. Fitch. She said Mrs. Fitch made third grade religion class so exciting and made her love school.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Fitch surprised Robin on the WGN news set. The two embraced and became emotional from their mini reunion, and Robin was able to thank Mrs. Fitch in person for being such a wonderful teacher.

Mrs. Fitch said she has just recently retired from teaching after 48 years.