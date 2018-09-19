2 children, 1 woman injured after shooting in South Loop, officials say

CHICAGO – Police said several people were hospitalized after a shooting in the South Loop Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened near Cermak Road and State Street around 9:30 p.m. The victims were shot while sitting in a car.
Officials said a 16-month-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital both in critical condition. A 30-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. A fourth person was injured, but was not shot.
Officials shut down the CTA Green Line in the area to search for suspects.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.852812 -87.627087