Paul M. Banks discusses the early stories of the College Football season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It was a rough week for the entire Big Ten, and that was especially the case for Illinois' two Big Ten teams.

Illinois lost a 19-7 fourth quarter lead at a sparsely attended game at Soldier Field on Saturday, eventually dropping the lead to South Florida in a 25-19 defeat. Meanwhile Northwestern had it worse, dropping a 21-3 advantage to lost to MAC opponent Akron, who hadn't beaten a Big Ten opponent since 1894.

They were apart of a bad day for the conference where Wisconsin lost at home to BYU and Rutgers gave up 55 in a defeat at the hands of Kansas. Meanwhile Notre Dame continues to remain undefeated yet are still finding themselves as they hit the road for the first time of the 2018 season this Saturday.

