Park Forest police’s lip sync challenge celebrates injured cop’s ‘improbable’ recovery

PARK FOREST — While typical police “lip sync challenge” videos center around enthusiastic cops doing their best to mimic pop hits, the latest from the Park Forest Police Department is a celebration of an officer whose remarkable recovery continues to inspire their community.

The department originally decided not to join the viral craze, according to a post on its Facebook Page, until they realized it was a chance to put Officer Tim Jones in the limelight.

“If we were going to do a lip sync challenge video, we weren’t going to do it without Tim,” Park Forest Police Chief Christopher Mannino said in a statement.

Jones was a 24-year-old rookie cop when he was shot twice in the head by a suspect on March 19, 2016. The initial prognosis was grim. He not only survived, but his continued faith and optimism as he fights through a lengthy recovery — and rejoin the police force — has inspired the entire community.

“Jones’ spirit is summed up to many in the Park Forest community through the #TimStrong hashtag that gained popularity after his improbable survival,” the department said on Facebook.

Fittingly, Jones makes his appearance in the video to Kanye West’s “Stronger,” which features the lyric: “That which don’t kill me can only make me stronger.”

“Jones continues his recovery from his 2016 injuries, and while he still faces considerable challenges, his journey has been an inspiration to many who hear of his story, and the Police Department and greater Park Forest community continues to support their local hero,” the department said on Facebook.