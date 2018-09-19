Mosquito population way up in the Chicago area

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill–If you’ve been getting bitten a lot by mosquitoes this season, there’s good reason.

Officials say the mosquito population in the Chicago area is high for this time of year.

Experts say heavy rains around Labor Day, followed by high temperatures produced a higher-than-normal amount of mosquitos in recent weeks.

Floodwater Mosquitos are known to be aggressive but do not carry the West Nile Virus that sickened people and lead to deaths.

The mosquito population is expected to drop and nighttime temperatures drop into the 50s.