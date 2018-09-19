Missing ride-share driver from Calumet City found shot in trunk of car in Beverly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A man who was missing from Calumet City was found dead in the trunk of his car in the city’s Beverly neighborhood, according to police.

Aaron Wiley, 37, was found in the 9700 block of South Charles Street around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. He had been shot in the head and neck. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Wiley was working as a ride-share driver when he was reported missing last week when he didn't return home from work.

Wiley's wife said he was a good man who would do anything for a loved one or friend, and that he was working the side job to help make ends meet. They have children ranging in age from 14 months to a 19-year-old in college.

As a ride-share driver, police will be back tracking his fares and phone activity to see if there’s anything there that can help in the case.