× Kipnis hits grand slam in 9th, Indians beat White Sox 4-1

CLEVELAND — Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 4-1 win over the Chicago White on Wednesday night.

Kipnis hit a 3-2 pitch from Ian Hamilton into the right field seats for his 1,000th career hit and was doused with buckets of water by his teammates as he conducted a postgame television interview.

The AL Central champions were held to two hits through eight innings before their comeback.

Josh Donaldson started the inning with an infield hit. Pitcher Juan Minaya fielded the ball that rolled about 30 feet up the third base line, but Donaldson beat the throw to first.

Pinch-hitter Yandy Diaz bounced a single through the left side that moved pinch-runner Rajai Davis to second.

Melky Cabrera popped up a bunt attempt to the mound that was caught by reliever Caleb Frare (0-1).

Hamilton replaced Frare, but hit Yan Gomes with the first pitch to load the bases.

Oliver Perez (1-1) recorded the final out in the ninth for the Indians.

Daniel Palka homered for the White Sox, who remained winless at Progressive Field this season, falling to 0-8.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, but gave up Palka’s home run to center with one out in the sixth.

Chicago’s strong pitching made the lead hold up until the ninth. Dylan Covey allowed two hits in six innings and struck out Yonder Alonso with the bases loaded to end the third.

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu was released from a Cleveland hospital Wednesday after being treated for an infection in his right thigh.

Donaldson, acquired from Toronto on Aug. 31, turned in two outstanding plays at third base, both against Ryan Cordell.

Donaldson went to his knees to make a backhand stop of a third-inning grounder, jumped to his feet and made a strong throw to first. He speared a hard-hit ground ball in the seventh and made another strong throw for the out.

The 2015 AL MVP is batting .167 (3 for 18) with four strikeouts in six games with Cleveland.

Palka moved into a tie with Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. for the major league lead in rookie home runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: C Welington Castillo (left elbow), who pinch hit Tuesday in the ninth inning, was not in the lineup after experiencing soreness. Castillo hyperextended his elbow while swinging the bat during Chicago’s previous series in Baltimore.

Indians: Encarnacion (sore ankle) returned after missing two games and was 1 for 4.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP James Shields (7-16, 4.53 ERA) takes on Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (1-5, 6.49 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Shields leads the AL in losses.