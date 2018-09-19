Jason Van Dyke trial continues Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, is expected to continue Wednesday.

Prosecutors moved through witnesses at a brisk pace earlier this week, calling 17 people to the stand in just two days. Among them was Officer Joseph Walsh, Van Dyke's partner the night of the shooting. Walsh has his own pending felony case for his alleged role in covering up the incident.

Testimony is slated to continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Video of the shooting, released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.

