Dear Tom,

I recently heard of a firenado taking place in Canada. What produces one?

— Margaret Robertson, Chicago

Dear Margaret,

A product of one of the worst fire seasons on record, a firenado developed in British Columbia as part of the Chutanli wildfire, pulling fire hoses into the air and throwing logs across the fire line for nearly an hour. A firenado is an intense tornadolike whirlwind that forms in the plume of heated air rising above a large fire. It is made visible by smoke and, if the fire is large enough, by flames that are drawn into the whirl. Like a tornado, a firenado exists within a column of warm, rising air, but unlike a tornado that begins within the updraft contained in a cumulonimbus (thunderhead) cloud and then builds downward, eventually making contact with the ground, a firenado starts as a ground-level whirl and builds upward.