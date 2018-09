Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the above 1953 video from the WGN film archive, a reporter asks a small boy named Mark to read parts of the front page of the Chicago Daily Tribune including a cartoon featuring Mother Ireland in honor of Saint Patrick's day. The boy ends by charmingly reading the Tribune's tagline, "World's Greatest Newspaper."

