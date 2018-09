A gamer from the far north suburbs became the first video game player to grace the cover of ESPN the Magazine.

ESPN put together a feature on 27-year-old Grayslake native Tyler “Ninja” Blevins about how he’s risen to become a star of the Fortnite video game.

The story said Blevins is so good that pro athletes are lining up at the chance to play a game with him.

Blevins is featured in the magazine’s October 1 issue.