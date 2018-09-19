× Former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge dead

Former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge has died, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

Burge and his tactics have been the center of several wrongful conviction lawsuits in recent years. Burge was fired by the department for using mental and physical torture and instructing detectives to do the same to coerce confessions from as many as 200 suspects from the early 70s to the late 80s.

Years later, he was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice related to them and sentenced to prison.

Burge was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. He was released in 2014.

Several suspects convicted under his watch eventually had their cases overturned.

