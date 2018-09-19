Chicago Scene: The “Verde” Bloody Mary and details on Chicago Gourmet’s Rise & Shine event

Egor Polonskiy, Mixologist
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Presenting Sponsor of Chicago Gourmet
Events:
Rise & Shine Gourmet
- Sunday, September 30 at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel (12 S. Michigan Ave.)
- Presenting sponsor: Lifeway
- The event features two sessions led by instructors from CorePower Yoga, followed by delicious brunch bites and refreshing cocktails by leading Chicago chefs like Sandra Holl (Floriole), Tom Carlin (Dove’s Luncheonette), Justin Large (Left Coast), Jason Hammel (Lula Café, Marisol), Matthias Merges (Gideon Sweet, Mordecai, Billy Sunday, etc.), and Julie Warpinski (Big Star)
- Yoga sessions start at 8:30 a.m. (Early Riser session) and 10 a.m. (Sleepy Sunday session), with brunch to follow, including cocktails!
- Tickets are $40 per person and still available at www.chicagogourmet.org
- Benefits Pilot Light, a chef-founded organization that helps kids make healthier choices by connecting the lessons they learn in their classrooms to the foods they eat on their lunch trays, at home, and in their communities.
Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet – the Main Event
- September 29-30 in Millennium Park.
- Bon Appétit magazine is the title sponsor; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is presenting sponsor.
- 2018 theme is “Rock the Fork”, featuring all things food and music.
- Celebrity chef cooking demos, book signings, pop up musical performances, wine seminars (9 master sommeliers this year!), 12 tasting pavilions and fun, interactive beverage seminars.
- Egor will be leading the following seminars on the East Lawn:
- Saturday, September 29: a) The Old Fashioned, New Again (with Julia Momose of Oriole and David Tamarkin of Epicurious) and b) The Martini Revolution.
- Sunday, September 30: a) There’s More than One Way to Make a Gin & Tonic (with Danny Shapiro of Scofflaw Group and Julia Kramer of Bon Appétit) and b) Patrón Tequila’s Margarita Shakeup!
- Saturday Main Event passes are sold out.
- Sunday Main Event passes remain available at www.chicagogourmet.org
- Cost is $195 per person.
Recipe:
The “Verde Mary”
2 oz Hangar One Keffir Lime Vodka
5 oz Tomatillos & Celery Juice
3 Drops Green Habanero Sauce
Pinch of Celery Salt
Mix all ingredients together.
Rim the Glass with Celery Salt and Pepper and pour your drink.
Garnish with Celery Stick!