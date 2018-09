Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Bradley Cooper chatted with WGN-TV's entertainment reporter Dean Richards on Tuesday evening about "A Star is Born," the film Cooper directed and stars in beside Lady Gaga.

Dean caught up with Cooper on his career trajectory since they last talked during the 2005 release of "Wedding Crashers," why Cooper likes visiting different cities to promote movies and the Oscar buzz surrounding "A Star is Born."

"A Star is Born" opens in Chicago on Friday, October 5.