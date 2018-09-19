2018’s final 90-degree could be a record breaker Thursday —but it won’t last; noticeable cooling ahead Friday afternoon and this weekend; still cooler air due later next week as pattern take on autumnlike character
-
Summer-like weather this weekend
-
Warmer temps later in week
-
Cool and breezy Friday, a few sprinkles
-
Cloudy skies, humidity continues
-
Hot and humid weather returns
-
-
Hot and humid for holiday weekend
-
Warm, sunny days continue with temperatures in the 80s
-
More hot and humid days ahead
-
Sunny and warm through the weekend, highs in the 80s
-
Hot, humid temps continue
-
-
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air
-
Rain, humid temps on Labor Day, coolers temps later in week
-
Hot, humid temps return this weekend