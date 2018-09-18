Woman sexually assaulted on charter bus in West Side, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman said a man forced her onto a parked charter bus and assaulted her on the city’s West Side.

Police said the sexual assault allegedly took place near the Aries Charter bus company’s bus yard in the 4500 block of West Grenshaw Street. The woman told police the attack happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

Police said the offender approached the victim with a handgun and demanded the victim go into a bus where she was assaulted. She told police the assault happened on a bus outside the bus yard parked on a street.

The woman contacted Andrew Holmes through a friend. Holmes then contacted WGN. WGN found that some buses on streets in the area have out of service signs on them and some have expired city stickers that have been left unattended and unsecured.

“My concern is about the teenagers and females going to work and these buses in a residential area. They should be secured. This bus was open,” Holmes said. “This is an opportunity waiting. A little girl going to school, a young lady coming home from work.”

Aries advertises itself as Chicago’s top charter bus rental and group transportation service company.

Company manager at Aries Charter, Jim Schwartz, said they are aware of the incident.

“We were made aware at the time it occurred. The police came out and we are fully cooperating with them,” he said. “Hopefully we can bring some resolution to this fairly quickly.”

When asked if the buses are kept secured, he said they are, but on occasion they have buses on the street. Schwartz said the buses will either be moved into the yard or they will find a facility for them somewhere down the street.

Police said no one is in custody.