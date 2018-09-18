White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cleveland
- The Indians are just 6-9 in September, but they did clinch their third consecutive AL Central title on Saturday in their most recent series against Detroit. Cleveland has a +152 run differential this season, while the other four teams in the division have combined for a -561 run differential.
- After a seven-game losing streak, the White Sox have bounced back to win three of their last four. White Sox starters have gone 6.0 or more innings in each of those four games, combining for a 2.88 ERA.
- Corey Kluber will take the mound for the first time since surrendering four runs in 1.2 innings against the Rays on September 10. Kluber is six strikeouts away from reaching the 200-mark for the fifth consecutive season; only Sam McDowell with six straight seasons from 1965-1970 has a longer streak in team history.
- Over his last 12 starts, Carlos Rodon has a 2.57 ERA while limiting opponents to a .177 batting average. Rodon’s season opponent batting average of .192 is on pace to be the lowest by a left-hander in franchise history (minimum 100 IP).
- The Indians currently rank first in MLB in both stolen bases (121) and stolen base percentage (80.1%). The last team to lead MLB in both categories in a season was the 2001 Seattle Mariners (174 stolen bases, 80.6 stolen base percentage).
- In 12 games in September, Daniel Palka is slugging .703 with five home runs and seven runs driven in. Palka has 24 home runs this season, the second most ever by a White Sox rookie outfielder (Ron Kittle – 35 HR in 1983).