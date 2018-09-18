White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu hospitalized with ingrown hair infection

CLEVELAND – Jose Abreu can’t catch a break.

The White Sox slugger missed close to three weeks following testicular torsion surgery. Six games back with the team and Abreu is out again with an ingrown hair infection in his right thigh.

He is currently at a Cleveland hospital recovering. Sox skipper Rick Renteria says he’ll be sidelined for the team’s three-game series with the Indians.

“Been a tough year. Obviously, a few different things. He’s dealing with it as best as he possibly can. One of these things you don’t expect, but they’re dealing with it. He’s dealing with it, looking for a full recovery.”

Renteria did not rule Abreu out for the second leg of the Crosstown Classic with the Cubs this weekend.