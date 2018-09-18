× Muslim leaders calling for hate crime investigation after vandalism found on suburban home

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Local Muslim leaders are asking suburban police to investigate a case of vandalism as a hate crime.

The home of an elderly couple was targeted Monday in southwest suburban Homer Glen.

Suspects spray-painted an obscene, anti-Muslim message and crosses on the sidewalk.

They smeared black paint over the car’s brake lights.

The family has lived in the house for more than 20 years.

The Chicago Office of the Council on American- Islamic Relation asked for a hate crimes probe and stepped up police patrols.