Midday Fix: Conversing With Cancer author Anna Leahy

Anna Leahy – author of both Conversing With Cancer and Tumor

Conversing with Cancer is a handbook designed to improve communication among healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers. As health care becomes more personalize and because care is shared among physicians, nurses, technicians, and informal caregivers, strong communication is crucial for patients to gather, share, and sort through information to make the best possible decisions in difficult circumstances. Conversing with Cancer offers ways to build that sort of communication.

Tumor takes readers on an intellectual adventure around how humans do scientific research, treat cancer, and talk about disease, treatment, and death. In this book, Anna Leahy explores why and how tumors happen and especially how we think and talk about them in our day-to-day lives.