Man huffs spray paint, then beats mother with spatula, police say

ST. ALBANS, West Virginia — A West Virginia man was arrested after being accused of huffing paint and then beating his mother.

Glenn Allen Casdorph, 30, faces charges of malicious wounding in the incident, WCHS reports

Police say they responded to reports of domestic violence and found Casdorph, a known huffer, sitting on a bench in the front yard. He had a large amount of silver spray paint on his face and hands. He also was holding a large steel bar.

Police say his mother was inside the home, and her head was wrapped with gauze. She was also covered in blood. Police said the weapon used in the attack was actually a spatula.

Casdorph is in jail on $10,000 bond.