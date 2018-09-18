Man charged in first-degree murder of Iowa State golfer jailed on $5M bond

AMES, Iowa — A homeless man charged with killing a top amateur golfer from Spain at a course in central Iowa has been ordered jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Collin Daniel Richards made a brief court appearance Tuesday from the Story County jail in Nevada, Iowa.

The 22-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena, a student at Iowa State University, whose body was found in a pond at a golf course in Ames on Monday.

A conviction would result in a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The public defender’s office, which has been appointed to represent Richards, says he doesn’t have an address or a job.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.