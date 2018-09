× Man, 29, fatally shot on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on the city’s South Side.

It happened at 10 p.m. Monday near 78th and Laflin Street in the Gresham neighborhood.

Another man got out of a silver vehicle and started shooting, hitting the victim.

The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.

No one is in custody.