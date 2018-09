CHICAGO — Kanye West announced he’s moving back to Chicago.

That’s what he told a crowd at Chance the Rapper’s open mic event at the Harold Washington Library Center.

He said he’s moving back here and he’s never leaving again.

He also announced he’s working with chance on a new album, called “Good Ass Job.”

It’s unclear if his wife Kim Kardashian and his three children, who live in Calabasas, Calif., and have ties there, will come too.