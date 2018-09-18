× Focus on Family: Details on this weekend’s AIDS Run & Walk

John Peller, President and CEO of AIDS Foundation of Chicago

Event:

2018 AIDS Run & Walk Chicago to benefit the AIDS Foundation of Chicago

Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 9 a.m. CST at Soldier Field

Chicago-area residents will mobilize for health equity and justice for individuals living with and vulnerable to HIV at the 17th annual AIDS Run & Walk Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 23. The event will start and finish at Chicago’s Soldier Field, and courses for the 5k walk and the 5k/10k runs will stretch along Lake Michigan.

Funds raised through AIDS Run & Walk Chicago benefit the AIDS Foundation of Chicago and more than 33 other organizations providing vital services to people living with HIV, AIDS and other chronic illnesses throughout Chicago. Since it was established in 2001, AIDS Run & Walk Chicago has netted more than $5 million to battle the epidemic.

Sunday, September 23

9:00 a.m. Registration

10:35 a.m. Run

10:50 a.m. Walk

Soldier Field – 1410 Museum Campus Drive

http://aidsrunwalk.org

http://aidschicago.org